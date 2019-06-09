Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene in Capel Curig

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after after being injured by a herd of cows.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called to the incident in Capel Curig, Conwy, just after 12:00 BST.

The air ambulance from Caernarfon was deployed to the scene and the Ogwen Valley Rescue team assisted.

The woman was taken by helicopter to the Royal Stoke Hospital. The severity of her injuries and her condition is not known.