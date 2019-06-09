Woman in hospital after being injured by herd of cows
- 9 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been airlifted to hospital after after being injured by a herd of cows.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called to the incident in Capel Curig, Conwy, just after 12:00 BST.
The air ambulance from Caernarfon was deployed to the scene and the Ogwen Valley Rescue team assisted.
The woman was taken by helicopter to the Royal Stoke Hospital. The severity of her injuries and her condition is not known.