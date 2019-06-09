From dreamy indie rockers that made waves on Netflix's Black Mirror, to one of the fastest banjo players in Wales - these are some of the latest artists to join the Horizons music project.

Twelve bands and singers have been unveiled for the 2019 project in Wales.

The collaboration between BBC Wales and the Arts Council of Wales supports up-and-coming new Welsh music.

The dozen will now get the chance to play gigs, festivals and industry events to boost their profiles.

"It's such a privilege to reveal which artists have made it onto the project this year," said BBC Wales radio presenter and Horizons project manager, Bethan Elfyn.

"The list includes some immensely talented creatives, producing stunning music across a variety of genres."

BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio Cymru's Huw Stephens added: "This is a massively exciting time for music from Wales.

"I'm sure that the Horizons tracks will be making their way into people's favourite playlists before the year is out, and I know I'll be playing my favourites on the radio."

The arts council's Lisa Matthews said: "Music has been an integral part of Wales' cultural make-up for generations.

"It's vitally important that creative people in Wales are provided with access to support, expertise and opportunities and the platforms to succeed."

The 12 Horizons artists were unveiled at a showcase event in Cardiff on Sunday.

