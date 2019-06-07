Image caption Daniel Jones denied all the charges at Llandudno magistrates court

The case against a farmer accused of mismanagement on his Great Orme farm has collapsed.

Daniel Jones, 40, of Anglesey, denied failing to correctly dispose of sheep carcasses and not correctly recording animal movements.

Mr Jones was chosen in 2016 from 2,500 applicants for the tenancy of the National Trust's Parc Farm overlooking Llandudno.

District judge Gwyn Jones told Mr Jones: "Your good name remains."

The case against him was brought by Conwy council following a complaint from the public about dead sheep.

Dropping the case John Wyn Williams, prosecuting, said they were under a duty to review evidence given in court.

He said: "The council are keenly aware Mr Jones is a man of impeccable good character."

Mr Jones told Llandudno Magistrates' Court Mr Jones he had posted movement records to a central database.

"I had been open and honest through this whole investigation,'" he said in evidence.

He thought movement records were added to his account.

"It wasn't until the (council) interview I was made aware there were problems," Mr Jones said.

Image caption The Great Orme farm lies north of Llandudno

David Kirwan, defending, said his client's life had "been a hell and a nightmare" because of the investigation.

And he said he was "disappointed" with the council's attitude.

"There has been no apology," he said. "They nearly ruined a very honest and well-respected man."