Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Fahad Mohamed Nur died in hospital after being attacked near a railway station

Two men have been charged with murdering an 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death.

Abdulghalil Aldobhani, 22, and Shafique Shaddad, 24, both from Cardiff, have been charged with the murder of Fahad Mohamed Nur.

Mr Nur was attacked near Cathays station in Cardiff at about 00:30 BST on Sunday and later died in hospital.

Police continue to question a 21-year-old man from Cardiff arrested in London on suspicion of murder on Friday.

Mr Aldobhani, from Cathays, and Mr Shaddad, from Butetown, have been remanded in custody and will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Aseel Arar, a 34-year-old woman from Birmingham, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Mr Nur's family have been updated and continue to be supported by specially-trained officers, police said.

South Wales Police are still appealing for witnesses.