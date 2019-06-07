Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption More than 1,400 people have been tested for TB

More than 1,400 people have been tested for tuberculosis after an outbreak of the disease in Carmarthenshire.

The screening was extended to allow double the number of people expected to be tested, Public Health Wales said.

The outbreak has killed one woman, with 29 cases of TB linked to the infections in the Llanelli area.

The family of Margaret Pegler, 64, from Llwynhendy, said they were "disgusted" she died five days after being told she had the disease in September.

Public Health Wales (PHW), which carried out the testing in partnership with with Hywel Dda Health Board, said it was the largest number of people screening staff had ever tested in the time available.

Image caption Staff and customers at The Joiners Arms between 2005 and 2018 were asked to get screened

TB is a bacterial infection, spread through inhaling tiny droplets from the coughs or sneezes of an infected person.

It is a serious condition, but can be cured with proper treatment.

Community screenings, the first to be carried out by PHW, took place at a number of locations, including a pub linked to the outbreak.

PHW said it would write to patients individually by the end of the month with the results of their blood tests.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "I knew in my heart that she'd gone"

Anyone suspected of needing further attention will be invited to attend a hospital outpatient clinic to discuss the results.

"The community response to the screening exercise has been excellent," said Dr Brendan Mason, consultant in communicable disease control at PHW.

"The staff undertaking the screening tell us that this is the largest number of people they have ever screened in the time available, which is testament to how hard everyone involved has worked to ensure a smooth process for members of the community who attended."