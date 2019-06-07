Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Fahad Mohamed Nur died in hospital after being attacked near a railway station

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death.

Fahad Mohamed Nur was attacked near Cathays train station in Cardiff at about 00:30 BST on Sunday and later died in hospital.

A 21-year-old man from Cardiff has been arrested in London on suspicion of murder, South Wales Police said.

It comes after two men, aged 24 and 22, also from Cardiff, were arrested on Wednesday.

Police have also arrested a 34-year-old woman, from Birmingham, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Mr Nur's family have been updated and continue to be supported by specially-trained officers, police said.

"We would very much like to thank the community for the support and information that has already been provided and would urge anyone else with information to please contact us," Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea said.