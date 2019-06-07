Image copyright Neil Mockford Image caption Gowerton Primary School called Piers Morgan a "facist (sic) pig"

A school has apologised to Piers Morgan after a tweet from its account called him a fascist.

The post from Gowerton Primary School, Swansea, was sent on Thursday night and read: "I don't normally comment on twitter but watching Piers Morgan on Question Time.

"What an obnoxious, ignorant, facist (sic) pig. Why do we give people like him airtime."

The school said a member of staff had tweeted from its account by mistake.

The tweet was quickly deleted but not before it had been shared by other users.

Many were surprised it had come from a school, and that the word "fascist" was misspelled, while others were supportive of the school.

The TV presenter retweeted the original post, saying: "You represent a PRIMARY SCHOOL, speaking like this on Twitter? Wow."

A Gowerton Primary School spokesman said: "We would like to sincerely apologise for the tweet.

"A member of staff believed they were tweeting in a personal capacity from their personal account but inadvertently made the post using the school account.

"As soon as the error was spotted the tweet was removed. We are learning the lessons of this incident to ensure it doesn't happen again."

Morgan later tweeted: "Apology accepted. For the record though, I'm not a fascist."