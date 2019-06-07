Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The affected batch had been brewed at the company's Cardiff city centre site

A brewer has confirmed it has to get rid of 36,000 pints (17,000 litres) of beer because of a problem with the way it tasted.

The affected batch of Brains Bitter had been brewed at the company's site in Cardiff's centre.

Some pubs told BBC Wales there had been problems with the beer settling when it was poured, with some customers complaining about a "tangy" taste.

Brains said it immediately quarantined and recalled the batch.

It added that it is "replacing this product with fresh supplies that have been brewed in our brand new state-of-the-art Dragon Brewery".

Brains is currently moving its production from its city centre headquarters to the new brewery in Tremorfa, opened in March by the Duke of Cambridge.

The affected beer is understood to have been one of the last batches of bitter brewed at the old site, and the company believes most of it was identified before it made it into pubs.

The company says when the new Dragon Brewery is fully operational, it will produce 20 million pints of beer a year.

Brains has been brewing beer in Cardiff since 1882.