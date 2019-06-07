Image caption Weather presenter Behnaz Akhgar says rain will move northwards on Friday

Heavy thundery showers could cause some travel disruption across south Wales on Friday, according to the Met Office.

It has put a yellow weather warning in place between 14:00-23:00 BST.

Some places may see 20mm (0.8in) of rainfall in an hour leading to surface water flooding roads, it said.

The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.

A weather warning was in place for heavy rain but it has since been revised to a thunderstorm.