Chevron fined £5m for fatal explosion

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Julie Jones, Dennis Riley, Robert Broome and Andrew Jenkins died in the blast

Chevron have been fined £5m for their part in an explosion at Pembroke oil refinery that killed four people and seriously injured a fifth.

Dennis Riley, 52, Robert Broome, 48, Andrew Jenkins, 33, and Julie Jones, 54 were all killed when they were caught in the 2011 blast.

Valero Energy UK Ltd and B&A Contracts admitted health and safety charges in October.

The firms are being sentenced at Swansea Crown Court.

Chevron will have to pay the fine and court costs of £1m as part of a deal it struck with Valero Energy UK Limited, who it sold the site to shortly after the disaster.