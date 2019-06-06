Wales

Chevron fined £5m for fatal explosion

  • 6 June 2019
Julie Schmitz, Dennis Riley, Robert Broome and Andrew Jenkins Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Julie Jones, Dennis Riley, Robert Broome and Andrew Jenkins died in the blast

Chevron have been fined £5m for their part in an explosion at Pembroke oil refinery that killed four people and seriously injured a fifth.

Dennis Riley, 52, Robert Broome, 48, Andrew Jenkins, 33, and Julie Jones, 54 were all killed when they were caught in the 2011 blast.

Valero Energy UK Ltd and B&A Contracts admitted health and safety charges in October.

The firms are being sentenced at Swansea Crown Court.

Chevron will have to pay the fine and court costs of £1m as part of a deal it struck with Valero Energy UK Limited, who it sold the site to shortly after the disaster.

Related Topics

More on this story