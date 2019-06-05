Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Fahad Mohamed Nur died in hospital after being attacked near a railway station

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death.

Fahad Mohamed Nur was attacked near Cathays train station in Cardiff at about 00:30 BST on Sunday and later died in hospital.

Two men, aged 24 and 22, from Cardiff, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police also arrested a 34-year-old woman, from Birmingham, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea said while the arrests were "significant" the force was still "very much still appealing for witnesses".

"In particular we are appealing for information on two men seen on CCTV running across Park Place at around the time Fahad was sadly found with fatal injuries," he said.

"From the footage we can see there are a large number of potential witnesses in the area and lots of vehicles, including taxis, driving along Park Place."