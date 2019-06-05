Image copyright DSWF Image caption Stephen Rew with his winning sculpture

A sculptor who created a 100kg bronze octopus has been named Wildlife Artist of the Year.

Stephen Rew, 33, scooped the prize at a ceremony at London's Mall Galleries, where the wall-piece, called Writhe, was on display.

He said the standard of other entrants was "unbelievable" and winning the award was "a massive honour".

Mr Rew, from Gower in Swansea, added: "Being recognised by the other artists was probably the biggest thing for me."

The father of two said he was familiar with the marine animals having spent "years scuba diving in the Red Sea".

"I have been underwater with them, watched their movements, their motion," he said.

"They are just totally inspiring, incredible creatures and it was a real challenge to try and put that into clay.

"I started the project around the end of last summer, spent a few months carving the original sculpture. Then the foundry took three months casting it so it was ready around Christmas time."

The competition was organised by the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation.

"The skill level that they show in some of their work was just unreal."

Mr Rew added: "To have so many talented artists who I have admired over the years, not only recognise me as a fellow artist, but also to see my dedication to wildlife conservation was just huge, a real incredible moment for me."

The piece in London was priced at £28,000.