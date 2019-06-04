Image caption James Sullivan's parents have made a complaint to Welsh Ambulance Services Trust

A man was found dead at the bottom of stairs nearly four hours after he called for an ambulance to say he had fallen, an inquest has heard.

James Sullivan rang 999 at 02:58 from his flat near Llandudno on 28 October.

An ambulance crew did not attend until 06:40, when they found the body of the 37-year-old contractor at the foot of the stairs to his first-floor flat.

Mr Sullivan's parents have made a complaint to Welsh Ambulance Services Trust which has not been concluded.

Mr Sullivan told the call handler he had been drinking before he fell, the inquest in Ruthin heard.

Consultant pathologist Dr Andrew Dalton said Mr Sullivan died from major internal blood loss caused by the rupturing of his spleen in the fall.

He concluded the time of death was likely to have been between 03:00 and 05:00.

In a statement, a neighbour living in the flat below, Elizabeth Foulkes, says she heard two loud bangs - one between midnight and 00:30 and the other at about 03:00.

Gill Pleming, regional manager for the Welsh Ambulance Services Trust, said the call handler correctly categorised it as an "amber two" (serious but not life-threatening) in accordance with a medical priority dispatch system used internationally.

She said one of the dispatchers made a call to check on Mr Sullivan's condition at 04:15 but there was no reply.

Ms Pleming explained that, on such occasions, a clinician would be asked to call the patient but on that evening none was available due to staff shortages.

No further calls were made to Mr Sullivan.