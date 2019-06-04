Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Fahad Mohamed Nur died in hospital after being attacked near a Cardiff railway station

The family of an 18-year-old who died after being attacked at a railway station has said "the hole left in their heart will never be filled".

Fahad Mohamed Nur was found by police near Cathays Railway Station in Cardiff following reports of a stabbing on Sunday. He later died in hospital.

His family described Mr Nur as "the kindest person".

Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea said: "We are doing all we can to identify and arrest those responsible."

Two men were arrested in connection with his death, but released with no further action.

His family, who live in Cardiff, are being supported by specially trained officers.

In a statement they said: "There will never be anyone like Fahad.

"He was very giving and loving to his friends and family. He was always the person to make you laugh and was known as the class clown.

"We are praying for Fahad, so please keep him in your prayers too. We are devastated."

Mr Nur's brother said "As a brother we were very close. I love him so much."

He added that his brother was "in a better place now" and he wanted people to acknowledge him "as a son, brother and a friend, nothing else."

Mr Nur's father added: "I miss him greatly and I will never be the same."

Det Ch Insp O'Shea, from South Wales Police, said: "We thank the local community for their support and patience while we continue our investigation.

"Cathays is a very busy area and we know there were a number of people near the students' union in Park Place and on Corbett Road close to The Woodville pub who may have heard or seen something."