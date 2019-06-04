Wales

Boy airlifted to hospital after Swansea Valley crash

  • 4 June 2019
A boy has been airlifted to hospital following a crash between six cars and an empty coach.

South Wales Police said a man had been arrested after the smash on the A4067 in the Swansea Valley at about 08:35 BST.

The road, between Glais and Pontardawe, has been closed while investigations continue.

Police appealed for any witnesses or those with dashcam recordings to come forward.

