Boy airlifted to hospital after Swansea Valley crash
- 4 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A boy has been airlifted to hospital following a crash between six cars and an empty coach.
South Wales Police said a man had been arrested after the smash on the A4067 in the Swansea Valley at about 08:35 BST.
The road, between Glais and Pontardawe, has been closed while investigations continue.
Police appealed for any witnesses or those with dashcam recordings to come forward.