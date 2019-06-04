Welsh Government scraps M4 relief road

Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption An artist's impression of part of the M4 relief road project

The Welsh Government will not build the £1.4bn M4 relief road, First Minister Mark Drakeford has decided.

Mr Drakeford has axed the scheme because of its cost and the impact on the environment.

His decision follows a public inquiry by a planning inspector Bill Wadrup, whose report backed the project.

The project would have seen a six-lane motorway built south of Newport, between Magor and Castleton, to tackle congestion on the Brynglas tunnels.

The cabinet decided in April that it would not fund the scheme, papers on Mr Drakeford's decision said.

The inspector had decided the project, a six-lane motorway south of Newport, constituted "at least sound value for money".

However how the Welsh Government paid for the scheme - which was due to come out of borrowing powers granted by the UK government - was out of the scope of the scheme.

But the first minister said he was placing greater weight than the inspector did on the adverse impact the project would have on the Gwent Levels.