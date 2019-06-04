Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Vincent Burke had an unremarkable career as a footballer, the court heard

A failed footballer has been jailed for attacking his ex girlfriend.

Vincent Burke, 25, repeatedly punched Emily Clarke in September 2018, knocking her unconscious.

They were driving from Liverpool to Anglesey but Burke lost his temper when Miss Clarke wanted to return home, Caernarfon Crown Court was told.

Burke, who joined Manchester City at 16, admitted actual bodily harm and dangerous driving and was jailed for 10 months.

Ken Heckle, mitigating, said: "When you put everything into trying to make it as a footballer and then don't succeed, you are a little on the scrap heap," adding Burke was remorseful for what he had done.

Burke, from Liverpool, had played against footballers who were now Premier League millionaires, the court was told.

'Truly terrifying'

Prosecutor Richard Edwards said Burke punched Miss Clarke while the car was stationary at Llangefni, Anglesey, and the violence continued when they reached Bangor and Bethesda, Gwynedd.

She suffered a black eye and other bruising.

Judge Rhys Rowlands imposed a three-year restraining order and a 17-month driving ban with an extended test.

He said Burke had been shouting and screaming and drove erratically in a car.

"This was a sustained assault on a woman in no position to defend herself. Heavy blows were struck.

"It must have been truly terrifying."