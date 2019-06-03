Wales

Two men charged after Cardiff mosque disturbance

  • 3 June 2019
Police officers outside the Dar Ul Isra community centre in Cathays Image copyright Yusuf Khan
Image caption Police were called to the Dar Ul Isra community centre in Cathays in the early hours of Sunday

Two men have been charged following a disturbance at a mosque in Cardiff.

South Wales Police officers were called to the Dar Ul Isra community centre in Cathays at about 01:25 BST on Sunday.

A 19-year-old from the Rumney area has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and wounding and an 18-year-old from Gabalfa with two counts of assault.

Both have been remanded in custody and will appear in front of city magistrates on Tuesday.
Image caption Police were at the scene on Sunday morning

