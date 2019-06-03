Image caption Stephen Mansel Davies faces 19 charges of forgery and counterfeiting

The managing director and an employee of a haulage company have appeared in court charged with forgery and counterfeiting offences.

Stephen Mansel Davies, 57, and employee Jonathan Wyn Phillips, 27, appeared in front of magistrates in Haverfordwest.

Mr Davies, of Llanfyrnach, and Mr Phillips, of Mynachlog-Ddu, face a total of 53 charges though neither defendant has entered a plea.

They were released on bail to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 5 July.

Mr Davies faces 19 charges while Mr Phillips is accused of 34 offences brought by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

Prosecuting barrister, Lee Reynolds, said an investigation into the records of Mansel Davies & Son Ltd began after one of its vehicles was stopped.

The company is based at Llanfyrnach, near Crymych, Pembrokeshire and employs around 300 people.