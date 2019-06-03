Image copyright Snowdon Society Image caption Natural Resources Wales say the measure will encourage visitors to take litter home

Litter bins are being removed from beauty spots in Snowdonia in a bid to encourage visitors to take rubbish home with them and stop parking overnight.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has agreed to remove bins at two car parks in the National Park.

John Taylor, of NRW, said visitors are expected to "take responsibility for their litter".

The policy will be monitored in the coming months to see if it reduces the amount of waste left behind.

Image copyright Snowdon Society Image caption Snowdonia Society litter pickers found 220 plastic bottles in one day last month

Mr Taylor said: "At a public meeting of the Trefriw Community Council last year, we agreed to remove bins from Gerionydd and Crafnant car parks.

"This is one measure to reduce the problem of overnight parking at these sites and to encourage visitors to take their litter home, in line with the Countryside Code.

"We expect visitors to take responsibility for their litter and will no longer have bins at car parks where we do not charge or have catering facilities."

John Harold, director of conservation group the Snowdonia Society, said that on their last litter pick in Llyn Glaslyn, the group collected 17 bags of waste in one day.

"The sheer volume of visitors means you are unlikely to solve the litter problem no matter how many bins there are," he added.

"There are bins here which can overflow in a matter of minutes."

Mr Taylor said NRW is working with Crafnant community group to tackle littering and dog fouling.