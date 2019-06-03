Wales

Caerphilly girl, 7, saves family from carbon monoxide poisoning

  • 3 June 2019
Jaydee-Lee, 7, mum Lindy and Leylan, 4 Image copyright Wales & West Utilities
Image caption Jaydee-Lee has been hailed a hero after saving brother Leylan and mother Lindy

A seven-year-old girl saved the lives of her family after recalling a gas safety lesson in school.

Jaydee-Lee Dummett, of Fochriw, Caerphilly, recognised the deadly signs of carbon monoxide poisoning when her four-year-old brother Leylan awoke disorientated in the night.

She remembered the gas emergency phone number after spotting the detector alarm had turned from green to red.

Mother Lindy Burke said: "I couldn't be prouder - she saved our lives."

She added: "From being involved in a simple lesson on gas safety, she knew exactly what to look for.

"Looking back, without this lesson I genuinely don't think we'd still be alive.

"After seeing her brother so confused, [she] quickly looked for other tell-tale signs of carbon monoxide poisoning and then, like it was second nature, she reeled off the gas emergency number. I couldn't believe it."

Image copyright Wales & West Utilities
Image caption Sean Ward, Lindy, Leylan and Jaydee-Lee

Her quick thinking has been praised by engineers who arrived at the family home on 6 March to make the gas supply safe.

Sean Ward, a Wales & West Utilities emergency engineer, said: "The actions of Jaydee-Lee have saved her family's lives and she should be commended.

"From speaking to her that night it was clear that she took in such a lot of vital information from the gas safety session which is fantastic."

Jaydee-Lee's school, Fochriw Primary, said she had become a "role-model" for other pupils.

Carbon monoxide poisoning kills 50 people in the UK every year and leaves a further 200 seriously ill.

Anyone who smells gas, or thinks they smell gas, should call the national gas emergency number on 0800 111 999.

