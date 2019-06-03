Image caption Police remain at the scene near to Cathays Station

Murder detectives are continuing to investigate the death of a man in Cardiff.

Police found the man in a lane behind Cathays train station in the early hours of Sunday following reports of a stabbing.

He later died in hospital and has yet to be named.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, both from Cardiff, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Police have cordoned off the area and trains are not stopping at Cathays until at least 12:00 BST.

Passengers with tickets for Cathays may use Cardiff Queen Street or Llandaf station while National Express are not able to stop at Cardiff University.

Police said road and railway station closures were also linked to a separate incident at a nearby mosque.