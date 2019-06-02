Man in hospital after Swansea 'serious assault'
- 2 June 2019
Three men have been arrested after a "serious assault" in Clyne Woods, Swansea.
The men, one aged 18 and two aged 19, are currently in police custody following the attack, which is understood to have happened at 19:30 BST on Friday.
A 19-year-old man has been admitted to hospital with lacerations. His wounds have been described as serious, but not life-threatening.
Police are appealing for information.