Cardiff murder probe after man's 'stabbing'
- 2 June 2019
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in the early hours.
Police went to a lane behind Cathays railway station in Cardiff at about 00:30 BST on Sunday, after being told a man had been stabbed.
He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where he died. He has not been formally identified.
Two men, aged 18 and 19, both from Cardiff, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
They are currently in police custody.
South Wales Police is appealing for information.