Two held after one hurt in assault in Denbigh
- 1 June 2019
Two people have been arrested after a male was injured at an isolated property in Denbighshire.
Officers were called to the address in Bylchau, Denbigh during the early hours of Saturday.
North Wales Police Insp Alun Davies said officers from the North Wales and Cheshire armed policing alliance were called to the scene.
The two males have been held on suspicion of assault and police are not looking for anyone else.