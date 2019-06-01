Man arrested over University of South Wales data breach
1 June 2019
A man has been arrested in connection with a data breach at a university.
South Wales Police are investigating after the University of South Wales referred the breach to the force, on Thursday.
A 26-year-old old man, from Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was later detained and has since been released on bail.
Officers are continuing to investigate the breach but have not revealed any further details about what impact it has had on the university.