A man has been arrested after armed police were called to a village following reports of an incident involving weapons.

Officers closed Ffordd Trelawnyd at the Gwaenysgor junction in Trelawnyd, Flintshire, early on Friday.

Det Ch Insp Gary Kelly said: "We responded to an incident in which we believed weapons including knives and machetes were present.

"One male has been arrested, and enquiries are continuing".

The road reopened at about 06:40 BST and investigations continue, North Wales Police added.