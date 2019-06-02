Image caption Glenys Old is being given an award for her work with Ty Hafan

Not many octogenarians can say they have raised just under £30,000 for charity and met the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

But Glenys Old is anything but average - she has fundraised for children's hospice Ty Hafan for almost 20 years.

Glenys, 88, is slowing down her charity work, and has been awarded a silver leaf for her service.

This beginning of June marks the start of Volunteers' Week, and Glenys is advising people to "say no to nothing".

Speaking about her award, she said, "I don't want a lot of praise, but when something like this happens I think, 'Oh well they haven't forgotten me.'"

Glenys would host an annual fundraising event at her home in Bargoed, Caerphilly county, which saw people turning up first thing in the morning and leaving late in the evening.

She also sold donations outside her home on a table, alongside a pot for people to leave their money.

"Ty Hafan are reliant on what people like myself do, and that was a pleasure", she said.

"You don't think, you're just doing something that anybody would do, really, wouldn't you?"

Image caption Glenys advises people to "say no to nothing"

Meeting Prince Charles was a highlight for her, which she said was "quite an honour".

Glenys added she and the prince were "really chatting, not just 'shake your hand and go'."

She became involved with the charity after she lost her husband two decades ago, and wants to encourage those who are grieving like she was to get involved in something.

"When my husband died, he was young - 62- the best advice I had and I would give it to anybody is say no to nothing", she said.

"They'll ask you once, they'll as you twice, but then they'll say I'm not asking Glen anymore, she doesn't want to come.

"So I still go dancing now - not so much, but I like to go."