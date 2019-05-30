Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Mili Wyn Ginniver and her aunt Anna Williams, 22, died in the crash

Mystery surrounds how a car swerved out of control and hit a lorry, killing a baby and her aunt.

Six-month-old Mili Wyn Ginniver, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, and Anna Williams, 22, both died instantly in the crash near Gellilydan on the A487.

Mili's mother Sioned Williams was driving and said she had no recollection of the January 2018 crash.

At an inquest in Caernarfon, an accidental conclusion was given with the pair dying from multiple injuries.

The inquest heard Sioned Williams' car swerved into the path of the oncoming lorry, with driver Michael Gaffney telling the hearing there was nothing he could do to avoid it.

Breaking down in tears, he described coming round a bend in the road and seeing the Ford Fiesta coming towards him.

"She had clearly lost control and as she was heading for the crash barrier, she swerved again and hit the front of the lorry broadside," he said.

"The only thing I could do was to stop."

North Wales Police examined both vehicles and found that there were no mechanical defects.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Councillor Gareth Thomas: 'Offering condolences doesn't seem enough'

The force's collision investigator, Gordon Saynor, said that weather was unlikely to have played a part in the crash, even though it was January.

The coroner, Dewi Pritchard Jones, recorded a conclusion of accidental death, saying it was impossible to know why the car initially lost control.

"This is a particularly tragic collision. The car lost control for reasons I can't explain," he said.

"It is extremely tragic and distressing for Sioned Williams to lose her sister and her daughter. The deaths have had a profound effect on the whole family."