Image caption North East Wales Magistrates' Court was sitting at Mold Law Courts

A man who came home drunk after his birthday celebrations and assaulted two police officers has been jailed for 18 weeks.

Scott Jackson first attacked a male officer then elbowed a female officer who tried to help her colleague, North East Wales Magistrates' Court heard.

Jackson, 30, of Connah's Quay, admitted assault on emergency workers.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to each of the officers, from Cheshire Police.

The officers, who were on Deeside "looking for an individual", had called an ambulance for Jackson's mother, who had a brain tumour.

She told him not to embarrass her, and stood between her son and the officers.

Prosecutor Justin Espie said Jackson was extremely intoxicated and shouted "what are the pigs doing here"?

Jackson was then sprayed with an incapacitant.

Solicitor David Matthews said his client had received a cornea transplant and feared losing his sight.

Magistrates said the two officers had been there because of genuine concern for Jackson's mother, and had gone above and beyond the call of duty.