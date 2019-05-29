Flintshire house fire: Two people taken to hospital
Two people have been taken to hospital following a serious house fire.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called to the blaze in Buckley, Flintshire in the early hours of Wednesday.
It sent two ambulances to the incident in the Burntwood area at 3:06 BST.
Two adults were taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital but their conditions are not known.