People are being advised to undergo screening to help control an outbreak of tuberculosis (TB) that has been linked with one death.

Experts said 29 people have been affected in Llwynhendy, near Llanelli, since 2010.

About 80 others have been identified as contacts of the confirmed cases and are being invited to be screened.

Public Health Wales (PHW) said there could be more unidentified TB cases associated with the outbreak.

Letters have been sent out to people associated with the confirmed cases requesting they attend screenings which may lead to further tests and treatment if required.

PHW is also calling on people who may have been exposed to TB as an adult customer or employee of the Joiners Arms public house in Llwynhendy, between 2005 and 2018, to come forward.

What is TB?

TB is an infection usually found in the lungs, but any part of the body can be affected

It is contagious and caught by breathing in the bacteria in tiny droplets sneezed or coughed out by someone with TB in their lungs

The most common symptom is a persistent cough for three weeks or more

It is a serious condition but it can be treated

Source: NHS Choices

The disease is said to be rare with about 100 cases each year in Wales, according to PHW.

Brendan Mason, from PHW, said community screening was the "best course of action in order to bring this outbreak under control".

He said it also coincided with a shift in global health strategies focused on eradicating the disease by 2035.

Screening will be carried out on 4 and 5 June at the Joiners Arms, as well as Llwynhendy Health Centre and Parc y Scarlets.