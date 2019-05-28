Protected Penllergaer tree felling charges denied
A housing developer and a tree contractor have denied unlawfully cutting down 70 trees, including a 200-year-old giant redwood.
They were cut down last year on land in Penllergaer, Swansea, near a housing development.
At Swansea Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, the defendants each pleaded not guilty to two charges of contravening a tree preservation order.
They will appear at the same court in August for a two-day trial.
Swansea Council said the authority had been investigating for five months before court summons were issued to Enzo's Homes, Fiorenzo Sauro, and tree contractor Arwyn Morgan.