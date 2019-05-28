Image copyright PA Image caption Vincent Matthews appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday was remanded in custody

A former director of a Welsh rugby club has admitted a series of serious sexual offences against a child.

Vincent Matthews, 56, resigned as director of Morriston Rugby Club earlier this month.

He admitted six counts of rape and two counts of attempted rape of a child under the age of 13.

He was remanded in custody after appearing at Swansea Crown Court and will be sentenced on 21 June.

Matthews, of Morriston, Swansea, was appointed director of the rugby club in April 2017.

The offences took place between 2017 and February 2019, the court heard.

Sentencing was adjourned in order for mobile phone exchanges between Matthews and the victim, a young girl, to be presented.

Matthews was instructed to sign the Sex Offenders Register.