Wales

Police launch inquiry into man's death in Ely, Cardiff

  • 28 May 2019

Police are investigating the death of a man after emergency services were called to "the scene of an incident" at a wooded area in Cardiff.

The 22-year-old was found near Trelai Park in Ely at about 16:00 BST on Monday.

South Wales Police said the victim, who lived locally, was taken to hospital but later died.

Detectives have been looking into the circumstances surrounding the death and his family is being supported.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites