Fans have complained of sound issues for the second time on the Spice Girls' reunion tour.

The pop group performed at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Monday night and some have claimed they could not hear the music properly.

Others were also unhappy about getting wet, as the stadium's roof was left open.

It follows complaints about sound from the band's opening gig at Dublin's Croke Park on Friday.

Alison Powell, from Chepstow, Monmouthshire paid £70 for a ticket in Cardiff but left 45 minutes early.

"It was really, really disappointing," she told Claire Summers on BBC Radio Wales.

"You couldn't hear anything they were singing. The band drowned them out. You couldn't hear the harmonies, you couldn't hear the words.

"When they started talking to each other and there was a bit of banter on stage, you just couldn't hear it.

"It left us totally flat, so flat that we actually left early - about three-quarters-of-an-hour before the end.

"We weren't the only ones leaving. People were saying they were also really disappointed."

After Friday's gig, Spice Girl Mel B said she hoped the sound "will be much better" at Cardiff.

But fans took to social media to vent their anger, describing the sound as "atrocious", "awful" and saying they "couldn't hear half of it".

However, some did enjoy the event.

"It was absolutely amazing," said Emily Farley, from Swansea, who added that she got "soaked."

"I heard these reports of the sound being bad but when I was in the moment, I couldn't notice it myself.

"But every now and again, because the rain was so heavy, there wasn't so much of a problem with the sound, but you could tell it was raining in the microphone. When they were talking it was a little muffled.

Another fan called it a "fantastic show" while one described it as "phenomenal".

The Spice Girls will now head to Manchester, then Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Bristol. They finish their tour at London's Wembley Stadium.