Brecon Beacons crash: Vehicle ends up in a reservoir
- 27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver has been taken to hospital after a vehicle ended up in a reservoir in the Brecon Beacons.
The vehicle left the A470 and ended up in the Beacons Reservoir, close to the Storey Arms activity centre, at about 12.30 BST.
Brecon Roads Policing Unit said the motorist escaped with minor injuries and was taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.
Efforts are being made to recover the vehicle from the water.