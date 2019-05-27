Wales

Brecon Beacons crash: Vehicle ends up in a reservoir

  • 27 May 2019
The A470 running past Beacons Reservoir Image copyright Google
Image caption The A470 runs past the Beacons Reservoir

A driver has been taken to hospital after a vehicle ended up in a reservoir in the Brecon Beacons.

The vehicle left the A470 and ended up in the Beacons Reservoir, close to the Storey Arms activity centre, at about 12.30 BST.

Brecon Roads Policing Unit said the motorist escaped with minor injuries and was taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

Efforts are being made to recover the vehicle from the water.

