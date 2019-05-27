Firefighters tackle factory blaze in Briton Ferry
- 27 May 2019
Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a derelict factory in Neath Port Talbot.
Eleven firefighters and two pumps were sent to the scene at the former Wern Works on Owen's Row in Briton Ferry.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze involved a large amount of waste and tyres, as well as propane and butane cylinders.
The fire service received the call at about 11:15 BST, and crews sent out a "stop" message an hour later.