The first Urdd Eisteddfod to offer free entry begins in Cardiff Bay on Monday.

There will be more than 100 stalls on the Maes along with competitions, games and shows.

Organisers said there had been an increase in the number of registered stage and art, design and technology competitors from 65,423 in 2018 to 70,530 this year.

Competitions range from dancing, singing and reciting to cooking, art and hairdressing.