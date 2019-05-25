Image copyright Matthew Horwood/ Getty Images Image caption The trees were buried under water more than 4,500 years ago

A prehistoric forest which was buried under water and sand more than 4,500 years ago has been uncovered by Storm Hannah.

The petrified trees lie between Ynyslas and Borth in Ceredigion county.

The forest has become associated with a 17th Century myth of a sunken civilization known as 'Cantre'r Gwaelod', or the 'Sunken Hundred'.

It is believed the area was a once-fertile land and township protected by floodgates.

The remains of the forest's trees, preserved in the local peat, have been exposed by low tides and high winds.

According to one of several myths, 'Cantre'r Gwaelod' extended some 20 miles west of the current shoreline into what is now Cardigan Bay.

