Image caption The Hoover factory stopped production in Merthyr Tydfil in 2009

A "number of roles" at Hoover Candy will move from Merythr Tydfil to the company's new Warrington office over the next 10 months.

The company said it would meet affected employees to establish if redundancy could be avoided in each individual case.

The Merthyr Tydfil site will still serve as the main operation for logistics and warehousing.

Earlier this month it emerged 45 jobs were at risk.

Hoover's parent company Haier Electronics said it was looking to centralise parts of it operations in Warrington by spring 2020.

'History and heritage'

The Chinese company began a consultation process with those employees at risk of redundancy and their representatives.

The decision to move roles to the Warrington office marks the end of that consultation.

Image caption The factory was a "key employer" in the area for more than six decades

The spokesperson added: "We are committed to working with local government agencies to support those employees who may be made redundant to plan and prepare for their future outside of the group.

"Our Merthyr Tydfil warehousing operation is part-way through a significant £2m future proofing renovation so we're focused on how we can maintain as much of the company's history and heritage as we can as we look to diversify operations for the future."

A number of other functions besides logistics and warehousing are planned to remain at the site, resulting in more than 60 employees working on the premises.

Hoover has been in Merthyr since the 1940s and its washing machine factory at the site was one of the most high-profile plants in south Wales.

But the site has been the subject of speculation, since manufacturing came to an end in 2009 with the loss of 337 jobs.

The Welsh Government previously said it wanted to buy the site as part of plans for a South Wales Metro rail network.