Wales

Borth stabbing: Dog walker Lewis Stone dies three months later

  • 24 May 2019
Lewis Stone Image copyright Family photo

A 71-year-old man who was stabbed while out walking his dogs in Ceredigion has died nearly three months later.

Lewis Stone was airlifted to hospital after the attack near Borth Wild Animal Kingdom on 28 February, but Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed he died this week.

David Kenneth Fleet, 21, of Borth, was charged shortly after with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police said investigations into what happened were continuing.

