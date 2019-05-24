A man was kept as a slave for more than two years and repeatedly assaulted by a father and son, a court heard.

The 20-year-old victim needed hospital treatment following the arrest of the two men from Jersey Marine, Neath Port Talbot.

Anthony Baker, 49, pleaded guilty to forced or compulsory labour between October 2016 and January 2019.

He and 19-year-old son Harvey both admitted actual and grievous bodily harm charges at Swansea Crown Court.

The pair will be sentenced on 14 June and were remanded in custody.