Image caption Chris Davies unseated Liberal Democrat Roger Williams at the 2015 general election

A judge has ruled that Conservative MP Chris Davies did not deliberately mislead an employment tribunal when he said that he would not face criminal charges over expenses claims.

But the Brecon and Radnorshire MP later pleaded guilty to claiming £700 with false invoices for office photographs.

He is being sued for constructive dismissal by his former constituency office manager, Sarah Lewis.

The judge in Cardiff said the case will go to a full hearing at a later date.

Powys councillor Ms Lewis, who uncovered the discrepancy, went on sick leave from the Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative Association in January last year and quit in April.

A preliminary hearing at the Wales Employment Tribunal was told on Thursday that the MP had believed the expenses probe was not being pursued and that information was passed to an employment judge last November, although no such decision had been made.

He was charged in February and sentenced in April when he made an "unreserved apology" after being fined £1,500 and ordered to do 50 hours' unpaid work.