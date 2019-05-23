Image copyright Getty Images Image caption No-one will be allowed to take alcohol into the stadium

Newport County's highly anticipated game against Tranmere Rovers is set to be televised on a big screen at Rodney Parade.

Fans will be granted free admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

Up to 12,000 supporters are expected to follow the Exiles to Wembley on Saturday.

The club's chief of operations, Guy Price, said the match would be "one of the biggest occasions in the history of Newport County AFC".

He added: "Showing the game back at Rodney Parade will create a fantastic atmosphere at our home ground.

"Supporters have played a major part in this season's campaign, and I'm pleased that fans back in Newport will be able to get together to enjoy the game."

Newport won the chance to play for a place in League One after beating Mansfield on penalties earlier this month in the semi-finals of the League Two play-offs.

The screen at Rodney Parade will be showing live coverage of the build-up from 14:00 BST, staying on air until half an hour after the game ends.

No-one will be allowed to take alcohol into the stadium.