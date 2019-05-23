Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption People faced "long delays" last year as the westbound stretch was repaired

Motorists are warned of disruption as repair work on the A55 eastbound carriageway is planned.

Last year people faced "long delays" as improvements were made on the westbound stretch.

Work to install a contraflow will begin on 8 September, seeing a single lane of traffic in each direction for up to five weeks between junction 23 Llanddulais and junction 22 Old Colwyn.

Transport Minister Ken Skates said work last year finished ahead of schedule.

The upcoming work on the Kneeshaw Lupton underbridge will take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is due to be completed by 11 October - but Mr Skates said he was hopeful it would not take the full five weeks.

Signs will be erected in advance to notify drivers and a 40mph speed limit will be in place.

Mr Skates said: "I fully understand that nobody enjoys roadworks which can cause disruption, but this work must take place to ensure the safety of everyone using the road and this is a matter on which I will not compromise."