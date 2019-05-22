Image copyright Patrick Olner

The director of the BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales has stepped down.

Michael Garvey has been appointed the first executive director of the new Benedetti Foundation - a charity focusing on the music education of young people across the UK.

He will take up his new role with violinist Nicola Benedetti in July.

Rhodri Talfan Davies, director of BBC Wales, said he had been "a real innovator".

"Michael has led a remarkable period of artistic and touring success at BBC NOW and firmly established the orchestra as one of the UK's very finest," he said.

"He has also reconnected the orchestra and chorus with Wales' wider cultural sector, building exciting and enduring partnerships with a wide range of artistic institutions."