Image copyright Becca Milsom Image caption George said in the note he hoped some cards would come in handy

A woman who had her purse stolen 10 years ago has had the contents returned.

Becca Milsom, from Cardiff, said she was "gobsmacked" after she was sent a letter signed by a man called George who had found the lost items.

Becca, 28, said the purse was stolen from her car when she was walking up the Wenallt in Rhiwbina.

George's note joked: "I think your Tesco Clubcard points may have expired, along with your uni discounts".

Becca told BBC Wales: "My dad said I had a letter through the post from my old home which had just been delivered - and in the letter was all my cards. I was gobsmacked."

Image copyright Becca Milsom Image caption Becca says she hopes to track George down to thank him

The note reads: "I hope this finds you well. I came across your wallet whilst supervising vegetation clearance on a site north of Llwyn Y Pia Road in Lisvane.

"I think your Tesco Clubcard points may have expired, along with your uni discounts, but hopefully the driver's licence and NI card come in handy again."

Becca added: "I haven't had a national insurance card since then. I've been okay because I had the number but I was always a bit wary about it.

"I want to thank the person who sent it - does he know any more detail and where was it where he found them? I'd just like to thank him."

She said on Facebook she hopes to track George down so she can thank him.