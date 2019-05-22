Image caption Swansea council said it would not consider any high-rise developments

An online petition aimed at stopping a number of possible developments along Swansea seafront has been signed by more than 1,700 people.

Swansea council is seeking expressions of interest in five sites it owns along Mumbles Road, almost all of which directly overlook Swansea Bay.

Councillors said there was a "demand for facilities".

But critics argue the area risks becoming "overdeveloped" and say they want to "preserve the iconic view".

'Better than Naples'

Michael Eames, who started the petition, said: "When you look over the magnificent bay it's fantastic, there's not another one like it anywhere else in the world.

"Some people line it up with the Bay of Naples but people in Swansea actually think it's much better.

"Tourism should boom in the future with this type of open space that we have. As you walk along the prom you're not hemmed in by big buildings, you have an open space and a green space with trees, not many places have that nowadays.

"We understand the council has to make money, but this is not the right place to make money."

Image caption The council does not want to "deter from the outstanding beauty of this wonderful coast"

The council's deputy leader, Clive Lloyd, said it was early in the process, but the council could look at allowing restaurants, toilets and community facilities to be built at the sites.

"We have a fantastic coastline that runs from the east of Swansea to the west of Swansea, and one thing people always say to me is that there's not enough facilities along the coastline," he said.

"We're looking at what we could do that tastefully fits in with the existing surroundings, that doesn't deter from the outstanding beauty of this wonderful coast, but still gives an offering to the public, tourists and residents."

The sites being looked at include the car park at the bottom of Sketty Lane, the Blackpill Lido, land around the skate park at West Cross, land at the Mumbles side of The West Cross Inn, and two tennis courts at Langland.

The council said it had no intention to sell off the sites completely, but would consider striking a deal with developers to let them be built on.

It added it would not consider any high-rise developments which could "spoil" the view. A public consultation on what should be done with the land ends on 10 June.