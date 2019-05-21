Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption The plants were found near Abercrave, on the edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park

A number of cannabis plants planted in a rural part of Powys have been found by police.

The plants were discovered at an outdoor location near Abercrave, on the edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Officers from Ystradgynlais discovered the plants on Monday.

Anyone who has any information about the plants is asked to contact Crimestoppers.